Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) Shares Purchased by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) by 126.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 29,409 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 16,443 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC's holdings in Evergy were worth $1,824,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stolper Co acquired a new stake in Evergy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,109,000. Advocate Group LLC increased its position in Evergy by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advocate Group LLC now owns 119,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,419,000 after purchasing an additional 4,981 shares in the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Evergy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $238,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Evergy by 47.1% in the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 531 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, Atomi Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Evergy by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.24% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Ann D. Murtlow sold 3,301 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.85, for a total transaction of $194,263.85. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,847 shares in the company, valued at $167,545.95. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Evergy news, SVP Heather A. Humphrey sold 3,347 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.80, for a total value of $196,803.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 35,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,076,463.20. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ann D. Murtlow sold 3,301 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.85, for a total value of $194,263.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,847 shares in the company, valued at $167,545.95. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,884 shares of company stock worth $941,810 over the last ninety days. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Evergy Stock Performance

Evergy stock opened at $60.34 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $13.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $59.99 and a 200-day moving average of $56.02. Evergy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.46 and a 52 week high of $62.58.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.32 billion. Evergy had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 13.12%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Evergy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th were paid a dividend of $0.6425 per share. This represents a $2.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 20th. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 83.17%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on EVRG shares. UBS Group upgraded Evergy to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Evergy in a report on Thursday, September 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Evergy from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.00.

Evergy Profile



Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through coal, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources. It serves residences, commercial firms, industrials, municipalities, and other electric utilities.

