Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Acquires 7,977 Shares of National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ – Free Report) by 26.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,935 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,977 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in National Beverage were worth $1,781,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIZZ. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in National Beverage during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Quarry LP lifted its position in National Beverage by 584.9% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 637 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in National Beverage during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its position in National Beverage by 760.2% during the 2nd quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 843 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in National Beverage by 45.0% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. 23.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

National Beverage Stock Performance

Shares of FIZZ stock opened at $45.98 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $45.58 and its 200-day moving average is $47.02. The stock has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.33 and a beta of 0.82. National Beverage Corp. has a 52-week low of $42.85 and a 52-week high of $53.58.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

National Beverage ( NASDAQ:FIZZ Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $329.47 million for the quarter. National Beverage had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 39.91%.

Separately, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of National Beverage from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 10th.

National Beverage Profile

National Beverage Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, and sells a portfolio of sparkling waters, juices, energy drinks, and carbonated soft drinks primarily in the United States and Canada. The company's Power+ brand portfolio offers sparkling water products under the LaCroix, LaCroix Cúrate, and LaCroix NiCola; non-carbonated flavored water under the Clear Fruit; energy drink and shots under the Rip It; juice and juice-based products under Everfresh, Everfresh Premier Varietals, and Mr.

