Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Acquires 82,165 Shares of EZCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in EZCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW – Free Report) by 129.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 145,423 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 82,165 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC owned about 0.26% of EZCORP worth $1,630,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EZPW. USA Financial Formulas purchased a new position in shares of EZCORP in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Quarry LP grew its position in shares of EZCORP by 169.1% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 4,736 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 2,976 shares during the period. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EZCORP during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in EZCORP by 63.9% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 11,412 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 4,451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in EZCORP during the second quarter valued at $163,000. Institutional investors own 99.83% of the company’s stock.

EZCORP Price Performance

EZPW opened at $11.44 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.77. EZCORP, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.70 and a twelve month high of $12.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $628.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.02.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EZCORP ( NASDAQ:EZPW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The credit services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $281.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.69 million. EZCORP had a net margin of 6.87% and a return on equity of 10.64%. Equities analysts expect that EZCORP, Inc. will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of EZCORP in a research note on Friday, October 4th.

About EZCORP

(Free Report)

EZCORP, Inc provides pawn services in the United States and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Pawn, Latin America Pawn, and Other Investments. The company offers pawn loans collateralized by tangible personal property, jewelry, consumer electronics, tools, sporting goods, and musical instruments.

