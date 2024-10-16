Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Acquires New Shares in Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 52,287 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,711,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BOX. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in BOX by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,313,882 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $490,329,000 after purchasing an additional 2,249,082 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in BOX by 4,889.2% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 813,234 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $23,031,000 after buying an additional 796,934 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC grew its holdings in BOX by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 7,340,474 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $207,882,000 after buying an additional 699,882 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of BOX by 16.6% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 2,953,422 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $83,641,000 after purchasing an additional 421,289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BOX by 19.4% during the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 2,374,580 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $67,248,000 after purchasing an additional 386,149 shares during the last quarter. 86.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised BOX to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Citigroup increased their target price on BOX from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of BOX in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. UBS Group increased their target price on BOX from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, StockNews.com raised BOX from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.22.

Insider Transactions at BOX

In other news, CEO Aaron Levie sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.92, for a total transaction of $329,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,009,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,061,382.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Aaron Levie sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.92, for a total transaction of $329,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,009,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,061,382.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.05, for a total value of $351,650.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,513,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,944,530.05. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 56,000 shares of company stock worth $1,759,940. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

BOX Stock Performance

NYSE:BOX opened at $32.72 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.82 and a beta of 0.85. Box, Inc. has a one year low of $23.29 and a one year high of $33.95. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.24.

BOX (NYSE:BOX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 27th. The software maker reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.04. BOX had a negative return on equity of 14.41% and a net margin of 13.94%. The company had revenue of $270.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $269.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share. BOX’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Box, Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BOX Profile

(Free Report)

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to work with their content as they need from secure external collaboration and sharing, workspaces and portals, e-signature processes, and content workflows improving employee productivity and accelerating business processes.

Featured Stories

