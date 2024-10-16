Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Boosts Position in Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE – Free Report) by 136.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 19,429 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,217 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Franklin Electric were worth $2,037,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FELE. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Franklin Electric by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 684 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in Franklin Electric by 1.0% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 11,009 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,060,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP raised its stake in Franklin Electric by 1.6% in the first quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 8,857 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $946,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Franklin Electric by 88.0% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 314 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, Bridge City Capital LLC boosted its position in Franklin Electric by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 21,399 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,286,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Franklin Electric alerts:

Insider Activity at Franklin Electric

In other Franklin Electric news, insider Jay J. Walsh sold 14,090 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.57, for a total value of $1,473,391.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,770,056.39. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Jay J. Walsh sold 14,090 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.57, for a total value of $1,473,391.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,770,056.39. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Gregg C. Sengstack sold 5,396 shares of Franklin Electric stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.64, for a total value of $575,429.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 98,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,460,637.52. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,486 shares of company stock valued at $2,568,171 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Electric Stock Down 1.1 %

FELE stock opened at $105.18 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 2.65. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $101.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.20. Franklin Electric Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.61 and a fifty-two week high of $108.39.

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $543.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $570.80 million. Franklin Electric had a return on equity of 15.57% and a net margin of 9.35%. Franklin Electric’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.27 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Franklin Electric Co., Inc. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Franklin Electric Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. Franklin Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.88%.

Franklin Electric Company Profile

(Free Report)

Franklin Electric Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. The company operates through Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution segments. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, drives, pumps, electronic controls, water treatment systems, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FELE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.