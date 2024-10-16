Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Boosts Stake in Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG – Free Report) by 611.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 56,445 shares of the shipping company’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,512 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Dorian LPG were worth $1,943,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Dorian LPG by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,821 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dorian LPG in the 4th quarter valued at $674,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dorian LPG by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 214,685 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $8,257,000 after purchasing an additional 20,638 shares during the last quarter. Saxony Capital Management LLC raised its position in Dorian LPG by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Saxony Capital Management LLC now owns 5,572 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Dorian LPG by 8.1% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,126 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.50% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Alexander C. Hadjipateras sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.12, for a total transaction of $90,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 82,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,991,566.76. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

Dorian LPG Stock Down 3.1 %

Shares of Dorian LPG stock opened at $33.54 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 4.58 and a current ratio of 4.60. Dorian LPG Ltd. has a 52-week low of $29.26 and a 52-week high of $51.66. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $35.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.98.

Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The shipping company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $114.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.70 million. Dorian LPG had a net margin of 54.48% and a return on equity of 30.64%. The company’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Dorian LPG Ltd. will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

Dorian LPG Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 8th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 8th. Dorian LPG’s payout ratio is 13.16%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, DNB Markets upgraded Dorian LPG from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd.

Dorian LPG Company Profile

(Free Report)

Dorian LPG Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas through its LPG tankers worldwide. It owns and operates twenty-five very large gas carriers. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

