Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Boosts Stake in Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR – Free Report) by 13.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,390 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,254 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC owned 0.08% of Tootsie Roll Industries worth $1,684,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries in the third quarter worth about $233,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC increased its stake in Tootsie Roll Industries by 19.1% during the second quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 11,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 1,861 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Tootsie Roll Industries during the second quarter worth approximately $205,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Tootsie Roll Industries by 27.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 26,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $846,000 after acquiring an additional 5,570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its stake in Tootsie Roll Industries by 5.5% during the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 38,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,190,000 after acquiring an additional 2,017 shares during the last quarter. 14.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tootsie Roll Industries alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com cut Tootsie Roll Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 30th.

Tootsie Roll Industries Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TR opened at $30.10 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.03. Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.58 and a 1-year high of $35.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.74 and a beta of 0.17.

Tootsie Roll Industries (NYSE:TR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $148.82 million for the quarter. Tootsie Roll Industries had a return on equity of 11.54% and a net margin of 12.80%.

Tootsie Roll Industries Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 8th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Tootsie Roll Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 27.20%.

Tootsie Roll Industries Profile

(Free Report)

Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It sells its products under the Tootsie Roll, Tootsie Fruit Rolls, Frooties, Tootsie Pops, Tootsie Mini Pops, Child's Play, Caramel Apple Pops, Charms, Blow-Pop, Charms Mini Pops, Cella's, Dots, Junior Mints, Charleston Chew, Sugar Daddy, Sugar Babies, Andes, Fluffy Stuff, Dubble Bubble, Razzles, Cry Baby, NIK-L-NIP, and Tutsi Pop trademarks.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tootsie Roll Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tootsie Roll Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.