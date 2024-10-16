Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Buys 104,382 Shares of Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX – Free Report) by 202.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 156,014 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 104,382 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC owned about 0.12% of Dynavax Technologies worth $1,738,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Dynavax Technologies by 175.5% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,645 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,685 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Dynavax Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,144,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dynavax Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $182,000. Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in Dynavax Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Dynavax Technologies by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 67,854 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $762,000 after acquiring an additional 4,069 shares during the period. 96.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on DVAX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Dynavax Technologies from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.67.

DVAX opened at $10.76 on Wednesday. Dynavax Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $9.74 and a twelve month high of $15.15. The company has a quick ratio of 13.18, a current ratio of 14.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.05 and a 200-day moving average of $11.29. The stock has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 179.33 and a beta of 1.37.

Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $73.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.92 million. Dynavax Technologies had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 2.76%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Dynavax Technologies Co. will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

Dynavax Technologies Corporation, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing vaccines in the United States. It markets HEPLISAV-B, a hepatitis B vaccine for prevention of infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in age 18 years and older in the United States and Europe.

