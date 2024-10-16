Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Buys 2,821 Shares of Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Free Report) by 30.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,064 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,821 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Natera were worth $1,532,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Natera in the second quarter worth $28,000. Quarry LP increased its position in shares of Natera by 148.4% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 318 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Natera by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 324 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Tobam bought a new position in Natera during the second quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Natera in the first quarter valued at about $83,000. Institutional investors own 99.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Natera alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Natera

In other news, insider Jonathan Sheena sold 12,000 shares of Natera stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.01, for a total transaction of $1,452,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 287,441 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,783,235.41. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Solomon Moshkevich sold 549 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.16, for a total value of $57,732.84. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 113,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,950,066.92. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jonathan Sheena sold 12,000 shares of Natera stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.01, for a total transaction of $1,452,120.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 287,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,783,235.41. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,242 shares of company stock worth $5,426,901 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Natera from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Natera from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Natera from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Natera in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Natera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.07.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on NTRA

Natera Price Performance

NASDAQ:NTRA opened at $129.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.84 billion, a PE ratio of -41.35 and a beta of 1.53. Natera, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.90 and a 1-year high of $133.54. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $121.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $109.69. The company has a current ratio of 4.14, a quick ratio of 4.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The medical research company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by $0.39. The company had revenue of $413.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $343.00 million. Natera had a negative net margin of 21.47% and a negative return on equity of 36.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 58.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.97) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Natera, Inc. will post -1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Natera

(Free Report)

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. Its products include Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus, as well as in twin pregnancies; Horizon carrier screening test for individuals and couples determine if they are carriers of genetic variations that cause certain genetic conditions; Vistara single-gene NIPT screens for 25 single-gene disorders that cause severe skeletal, cardiac, and neurological conditions; Spectrum, preimplantation genetic tests for couples undergoing IVF; Anora that analyzes miscarriage tissue from women; Empower, a hereditary cancer screening test; and non-invasive prenatal paternity product, which allows a couple to establish paternity without waiting for the child to be born.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Natera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.