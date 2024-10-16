Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Buys 8,416 Shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report) by 74.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,649 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,416 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Hologic were worth $1,601,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Hologic during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. iA Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Hologic during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Hologic during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hologic in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Hologic in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Institutional investors own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Brandon Schnittker sold 476 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.11, for a total value of $39,560.36. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $310,415.85. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Brandon Schnittker sold 476 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.11, for a total value of $39,560.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $310,415.85. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Benjamin Jordan Cohn sold 5,093 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.99, for a total value of $417,575.07. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $858,927.24. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lowered shares of Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $92.00 price target on shares of Hologic in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Hologic from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Hologic in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Hologic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.50.

NASDAQ:HOLX opened at $81.66 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.99, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.64. Hologic, Inc. has a 12 month low of $64.02 and a 12 month high of $84.67. The company has a market capitalization of $19.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.66, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.98.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.04. Hologic had a return on equity of 19.53% and a net margin of 17.59%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Hologic, Inc. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment. The company operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. It provides Aptima molecular diagnostic assays to detect the infectious microorganisms; Aptima viral load assays for Hepatitis B virus, Hepatitis C virus, human immunodeficiency virus, and human cytomegalo virus; Aptima bacterial vaginosis and candida vaginitis assays for the diagnosis of vaginitis; Aptima SARS-CoV-2 and Panther Fusion SARS-CoV-2 assays to detect SARS-CoV-2; ThinPrep System for cytology applications; and Rapid Fetal Fibronectin Test that assists physicians in assessing the risk of pre-term birth.

