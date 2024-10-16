Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Buys 9,791 Shares of CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX – Free Report) by 182.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 15,144 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,791 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in CONSOL Energy were worth $1,585,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in CONSOL Energy by 2,931.3% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of CONSOL Energy by 70.7% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of CONSOL Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in CONSOL Energy by 54.1% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 880 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Choreo LLC bought a new position in CONSOL Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $209,000. 86.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, B. Riley lifted their target price on CONSOL Energy from $109.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th.

CONSOL Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CEIX opened at $108.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.55 and a beta of 1.73. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.10. CONSOL Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $75.43 and a fifty-two week high of $114.30.

CONSOL Energy (NYSE:CEIX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.68. CONSOL Energy had a net margin of 18.28% and a return on equity of 30.50%. The firm had revenue of $501.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $429.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.94 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that CONSOL Energy Inc. will post 11.53 earnings per share for the current year.

CONSOL Energy Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a Variable dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.5%. CONSOL Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1.52%.

CONSOL Energy Profile

CONSOL Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bituminous coal in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pennsylvania Mining Complex (PAMC) and CONSOL Marine Terminal. The company's PAMC segment engages in the mining, preparing, and marketing of bituminous coal to power generators, industrial end-users, and metallurgical end-users.

Further Reading

