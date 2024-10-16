Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Grows Stake in Structure Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GPCR)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in Structure Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GPCR – Free Report) by 191.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,101 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,019 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC owned about 0.09% of Structure Therapeutics worth $1,804,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GPCR. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Structure Therapeutics by 498.8% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 427,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,434,000 after acquiring an additional 356,302 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Structure Therapeutics by 404.0% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,372,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,216,000 after acquiring an additional 3,504,747 shares during the last quarter. TrueMark Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Structure Therapeutics by 13.5% during the first quarter. TrueMark Investments LLC now owns 29,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,281,000 after acquiring an additional 3,562 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Structure Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $732,000. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Structure Therapeutics by 50.8% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,281,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,928,000 after acquiring an additional 431,540 shares during the last quarter. 91.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GPCR stock opened at $36.30 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $39.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.89. Structure Therapeutics Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.61 and a 52 week high of $75.02. The company has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.14 and a beta of -3.53.

Structure Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:GPCR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.05. Analysts expect that Structure Therapeutics Inc. will post -0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on GPCR shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Structure Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. JMP Securities decreased their price target on Structure Therapeutics from $91.00 to $86.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Structure Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $118.00 price target for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.83.

Structure Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage global biopharmaceutical company, develops and delivers novel oral therapeutics to treat a range of chronic diseases with unmet medical needs. The company’s lead product candidate is GSBR-1290, an oral and biased small molecule agonist of glucagon-like-peptide-1 receptor, a validated G-protein-coupled receptors (GPCRs) drug target for type-2 diabetes mellitus and obesity.

