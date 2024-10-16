Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Purchases 13,272 Shares of A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN – Free Report) by 11.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 127,476 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,272 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC owned approximately 0.17% of A10 Networks worth $1,841,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in A10 Networks by 15.6% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 46,062 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $638,000 after acquiring an additional 6,217 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in A10 Networks by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,068,348 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $93,090,000 after buying an additional 102,501 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in A10 Networks in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,201,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd bought a new stake in A10 Networks in the second quarter valued at approximately $516,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in A10 Networks by 4.4% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 585,827 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,020,000 after buying an additional 24,672 shares during the period. 98.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on ATEN. BWS Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of A10 Networks in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. StockNews.com upgraded A10 Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

A10 Networks Trading Down 0.7 %

A10 Networks stock opened at $14.61 on Wednesday. A10 Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.55 and a 12 month high of $16.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.65 and its 200-day moving average is $13.92. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.95 and a beta of 1.11.

A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. A10 Networks had a return on equity of 21.29% and a net margin of 17.51%. The company had revenue of $60.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that A10 Networks, Inc. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A10 Networks Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. A10 Networks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.34%.

About A10 Networks

A10 Networks, Inc provides networking solutions in the Americas, Japan, rest of Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Thunder Application Delivery Controller that provides advanced server load balancing; Thunder Carrier Grade Networking, which provides standards-compliant address and protocol translation services between varying types of internet protocol addresses; Thunder Secure Sockets Layer (SSL) Insight that decrypts SSL-encrypted traffic and forwards it to a third-party security device for deep packet inspection; and Thunder Convergent Firewall, which addresses multiple critical security capabilities in one package.

Further Reading

