Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Purchases New Holdings in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 162,012 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,695,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AGNC. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AGNC Investment in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 63,366,808 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $621,628,000 after acquiring an additional 6,019,268 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 339.7% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 133,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after acquiring an additional 102,933 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 43.5% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 21,021 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 6,369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in AGNC Investment in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,670,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.28% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Bernice Bell sold 5,000 shares of AGNC Investment stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.97, for a total value of $49,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 308,182 shares in the company, valued at $3,072,574.54. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

AGNC stock opened at $10.45 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. AGNC Investment Corp. has a 1 year low of $6.81 and a 1 year high of $10.85. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.90. The firm has a market cap of $7.60 billion, a PE ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 1.47.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $695.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $643.29 million. AGNC Investment had a net margin of 16.15% and a return on equity of 26.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a oct 24 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 31st will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st. This represents a yield of 14%. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 158.24%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AGNC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of AGNC Investment from $10.00 to $10.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of AGNC Investment from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of AGNC Investment from $9.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of AGNC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of AGNC Investment in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, AGNC Investment has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.33.

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

