Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Raises Stock Holdings in HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM – Free Report) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 59,322 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,504 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC owned 0.20% of HealthStream worth $1,711,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HSTM. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in HealthStream by 197.8% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 165,885 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,628,000 after buying an additional 110,189 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its position in HealthStream by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 494,828 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,192,000 after buying an additional 87,400 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in HealthStream by 58.6% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 146,826 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,096,000 after buying an additional 54,227 shares during the last quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP purchased a new position in HealthStream in the 1st quarter worth about $909,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in HealthStream by 97.1% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 67,296 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,878,000 after buying an additional 33,161 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.58% of the company’s stock.

Get HealthStream alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on HealthStream from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. StockNews.com lowered shares of HealthStream from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, HealthStream currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Kevin P. O’hara sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.03, for a total value of $84,090.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,527 shares in the company, valued at $267,041.81. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other HealthStream news, SVP Kevin P. O’hara sold 3,000 shares of HealthStream stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.03, for a total value of $84,090.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $267,041.81. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Tate Deborah Taylor sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.53, for a total transaction of $39,942.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $636,960.78. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 20.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

HealthStream Stock Up 2.1 %

NASDAQ HSTM opened at $28.91 on Wednesday. HealthStream, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.92 and a 52 week high of $31.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $878.81 million, a P/E ratio of 49.84, a PEG ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $28.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.74.

HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The technology company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. HealthStream had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 5.19%. The company had revenue of $71.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that HealthStream, Inc. will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

HealthStream Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 5th were paid a dividend of $0.028 per share. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 5th. HealthStream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.97%.

HealthStream Company Profile

(Free Report)

HealthStream, Inc provides Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) based applications for healthcare organizations in the United States. The company’s solutions help healthcare organizations in meeting their ongoing clinical development, talent management, training, education, assessment, competency management, safety and compliance, and scheduling, as well as provider credentialing, privileging, and enrollment needs.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSTM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for HealthStream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HealthStream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.