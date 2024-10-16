Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Reduces Holdings in One Liberty Properties, Inc. (NYSE:OLP)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC reduced its position in One Liberty Properties, Inc. (NYSE:OLP – Free Report) by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 74,324 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 9,045 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC owned about 0.35% of One Liberty Properties worth $2,047,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of One Liberty Properties by 0.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,766,778 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,912,000 after purchasing an additional 10,490 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in One Liberty Properties by 1.3% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 243,319 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,713,000 after buying an additional 3,134 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in One Liberty Properties by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 101,096 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,374,000 after buying an additional 6,868 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of One Liberty Properties by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 30,704 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $721,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of One Liberty Properties by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,077 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.24% of the company’s stock.

One Liberty Properties Stock Performance

NYSE OLP opened at $27.54 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $587.70 million, a PE ratio of 18.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.36. One Liberty Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.87 and a twelve month high of $28.80. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

One Liberty Properties Announces Dividend

One Liberty Properties ( NYSE:OLP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.06. One Liberty Properties had a net margin of 36.11% and a return on equity of 10.58%. The business had revenue of $21.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.37 million. Equities analysts anticipate that One Liberty Properties, Inc. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 24th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 24th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.54%. One Liberty Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 119.21%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Justin Clair sold 3,125 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.63, for a total transaction of $83,218.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,045,200.87. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 25.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

OLP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of One Liberty Properties from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of One Liberty Properties from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd.

One Liberty Properties Company Profile

(Free Report)

One Liberty is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust incorporated in Maryland in 1982. The Company acquires, owns and manages a geographically diversified portfolio consisting primarily of industrial and retail properties. Many of these properties are subject to long-term net leases under which the tenant is typically responsible for the property’s real estate taxes, insurance and ordinary maintenance and repairs.

