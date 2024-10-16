Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Reduces Position in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC reduced its stake in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Free Report) by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,136 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,162 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in United Therapeutics were worth $1,482,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in UTHR. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in United Therapeutics by 82.5% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 966,370 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $307,837,000 after purchasing an additional 436,851 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB acquired a new position in shares of United Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $97,316,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 677.6% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 300,920 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $72,422,000 after buying an additional 262,222 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in United Therapeutics by 567.2% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 180,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $41,533,000 after acquiring an additional 153,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in United Therapeutics by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 561,834 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $178,972,000 after acquiring an additional 92,240 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.08% of the company’s stock.

Get United Therapeutics alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on UTHR shares. Morgan Stanley cut United Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $310.00 to $321.00 in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on United Therapeutics from $315.00 to $432.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $300.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $270.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, United Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $357.17.

United Therapeutics Trading Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ:UTHR opened at $359.57 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $348.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $306.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.00 billion, a PE ratio of 16.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.57. United Therapeutics Co. has a 12 month low of $208.62 and a 12 month high of $366.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.35 and a quick ratio of 4.18.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The biotechnology company reported $5.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.33 by ($0.48). The company had revenue of $714.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $691.87 million. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 40.87% and a return on equity of 18.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.24 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that United Therapeutics Co. will post 24.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at United Therapeutics

In related news, CFO James Edgemond sold 7,785 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $362.37, for a total transaction of $2,821,050.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $947,597.55. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 269 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.41, for a total value of $93,722.29. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,293.30. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO James Edgemond sold 7,785 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $362.37, for a total transaction of $2,821,050.45. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,615 shares in the company, valued at $947,597.55. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 109,430 shares of company stock valued at $37,204,602. Corporate insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

United Therapeutics Company Profile

(Free Report)

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Remodulin (treprostinil) injection to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UTHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for United Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.