Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC reduced its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Free Report) by 23.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,861 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Interactive Brokers Group were worth $1,743,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 76.6% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 18,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,604,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC lifted its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 7,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $787,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $596,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrive Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. 23.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Interactive Brokers Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays boosted their price target on Interactive Brokers Group from $147.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Interactive Brokers Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $128.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Interactive Brokers Group from $140.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. UBS Group upped their price target on Interactive Brokers Group from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Interactive Brokers Group from $152.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Interactive Brokers Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $143.11.

Interactive Brokers Group Price Performance

Shares of IBKR opened at $152.98 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.80. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $72.60 and a 1 year high of $154.75. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $130.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $123.74.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.02. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 4.88% and a net margin of 7.88%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 6.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Interactive Brokers Group Profile

(Free Report)

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company engages in the execution, clearance, and settlement of trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), precious metals, and cryptocurrencies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Interactive Brokers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interactive Brokers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.