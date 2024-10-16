Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Sells 1,269 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC reduced its holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 20.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,084 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,269 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $1,685,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. increased its holdings in Eaton by 3.0% in the third quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 1,027 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. increased its holdings in Eaton by 1.2% in the second quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. now owns 2,776 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $870,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Well Done LLC increased its holdings in Eaton by 1.3% in the second quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 2,551 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $800,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Eaton by 1.7% in the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 2,053 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $644,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC grew its stake in Eaton by 0.4% in the second quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 7,842 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,459,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. 82.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Eaton Stock Down 2.2 %

ETN stock opened at $338.04 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $310.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $316.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Eaton Co. plc has a 1-year low of $191.82 and a 1-year high of $347.35. The stock has a market cap of $135.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.02.

Eaton Dividend Announcement

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.12. Eaton had a return on equity of 21.45% and a net margin of 15.12%. The business had revenue of $6.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.35 billion. Analysts expect that Eaton Co. plc will post 10.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 5th were paid a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 5th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Eaton’s payout ratio is presently 44.39%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eaton

In other Eaton news, insider Taras G. Jr. Szmagala sold 335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.72, for a total value of $96,721.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,900 shares in the company, valued at $2,858,328. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Eaton news, insider Taras G. Jr. Szmagala sold 335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.72, for a total value of $96,721.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,900 shares in the company, valued at $2,858,328. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Dorothy C. Thompson acquired 2,205 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $300.30 per share, for a total transaction of $662,161.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,205 shares in the company, valued at $662,161.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 52,511 shares of company stock worth $15,809,326 over the last ninety days. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on ETN. Citigroup began coverage on Eaton in a research note on Monday, September 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $348.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research raised Eaton from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Eaton from $376.00 to $371.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays lifted their target price on Eaton from $319.00 to $327.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Eaton in a research report on Friday, September 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $370.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $339.47.

Eaton Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company’s Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

