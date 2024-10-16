Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Sells 46,825 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC reduced its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 87.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,746 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 46,825 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $1,392,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TMUS. Carnegie Investment Counsel lifted its stake in T-Mobile US by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel now owns 73,276 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $15,120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,199 shares during the period. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 3.2% during the third quarter. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 15,494 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,197,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 8.4% in the third quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 10,876 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,244,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares during the last quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network grew its position in T-Mobile US by 213.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 4,274 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $882,000 after purchasing an additional 2,912 shares during the period. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its stake in T-Mobile US by 365.1% during the 3rd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 4,149 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $856,000 after buying an additional 3,257 shares during the last quarter. 42.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James downgraded T-Mobile US from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $208.00 to $221.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on T-Mobile US from $202.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on T-Mobile US from $197.00 to $215.50 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, T-Mobile US presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $216.36.

T-Mobile US Stock Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ:TMUS opened at $217.03 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $254.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a twelve month low of $136.85 and a twelve month high of $218.33. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $201.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $182.09.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.22. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 14.88% and a net margin of 11.95%. The business had revenue of $19.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.86 EPS. T-Mobile US’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 9.14 EPS for the current year.

T-Mobile US Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 27th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 27th. This is an increase from T-Mobile US’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.89%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Jon Freier sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.87, for a total transaction of $1,818,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 162,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,577,154.36. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other T-Mobile US news, insider Jon Freier sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.87, for a total value of $1,818,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 162,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,577,154.36. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael J. Katz sold 3,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.30, for a total value of $615,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 119,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,571,741.10. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 306,492 shares of company stock worth $60,161,906. 0.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

T-Mobile US Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

Featured Articles

