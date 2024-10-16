Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Sells 6,247 Shares of Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PSTL)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC reduced its position in Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PSTL – Free Report) by 4.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 127,960 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,247 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Postal Realty Trust were worth $1,873,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Postal Realty Trust during the third quarter worth $108,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Postal Realty Trust by 40.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 267,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,565,000 after buying an additional 76,477 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Postal Realty Trust by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 224,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,991,000 after buying an additional 28,485 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC grew its stake in Postal Realty Trust by 121,650.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 2,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Postal Realty Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $550,000. Institutional investors own 57.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Postal Realty Trust alerts:

Postal Realty Trust Stock Performance

Postal Realty Trust stock opened at $14.45 on Wednesday. Postal Realty Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.00 and a fifty-two week high of $15.15. The company has a market capitalization of $327.51 million, a PE ratio of 144.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.04.

Postal Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

Postal Realty Trust ( NYSE:PSTL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.19). Postal Realty Trust had a net margin of 4.93% and a return on equity of 1.10%. The firm had revenue of $18.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.78 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Postal Realty Trust, Inc. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 2nd were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.64%. Postal Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 960.00%.

Postal Realty Trust Profile

(Free Report)

Postal Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: PSTL) is an internally managed real estate investment trust that owns properties primarily leased to the United States Postal Service ("USPS"). PSTL is focused on acquiring the network of USPS properties, which provide a critical element of the nation's logistics infrastructure that facilitates cost effective and efficient last-mile delivery solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSTL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PSTL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Postal Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Postal Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.