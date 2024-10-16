Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Sells 6,673 Shares of SiriusPoint Ltd. (NYSE:SPNT)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC decreased its stake in SiriusPoint Ltd. (NYSE:SPNT – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 118,837 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,673 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in SiriusPoint were worth $1,704,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPNT. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of SiriusPoint by 84.7% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of SiriusPoint in the first quarter valued at approximately $127,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of SiriusPoint in the first quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Summit Global Investments bought a new stake in shares of SiriusPoint in the second quarter valued at approximately $166,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SiriusPoint by 8.8% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 14,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.79% of the company’s stock.

SiriusPoint Stock Performance

NYSE SPNT opened at $13.52 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.27 and its 200-day moving average is $13.26. SiriusPoint Ltd. has a 12-month low of $9.43 and a 12-month high of $15.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.04 and a beta of 0.93.

SiriusPoint Profile

SiriusPoint ( NYSE:SPNT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $743.30 million for the quarter. SiriusPoint had a net margin of 13.24% and a return on equity of 15.78%.

SiriusPoint Ltd. provides multi-line insurance and reinsurance products and services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Reinsurance, and Insurance & Services. The Reinsurance segment provides aviation and space, accident and health, casualty, credit, marine and energy, property to insurance and reinsurance companies, government entities, and other risk bearing vehicles.

