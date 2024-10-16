Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Sells 7,863 Shares of Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lessened its stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE – Free Report) by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,987 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,863 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC owned 0.06% of Adtalem Global Education worth $1,811,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 133.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 47,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,436,000 after purchasing an additional 27,124 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of Adtalem Global Education in the 1st quarter valued at about $565,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,422,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,299,000 after acquiring an additional 100,705 shares during the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Adtalem Global Education in the 1st quarter valued at about $935,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 111,288.6% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 49,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,518,000 after acquiring an additional 48,967 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.84% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on ATGE. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Adtalem Global Education from $76.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Adtalem Global Education from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Adtalem Global Education in a report on Thursday, August 29th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Lisa W. Wardell sold 67,330 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.51, for a total value of $4,814,768.30. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 94,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,779,434.04. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Lisa W. Wardell sold 24,637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.60, for a total transaction of $1,862,557.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 105,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,944,426. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Lisa W. Wardell sold 67,330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.51, for a total transaction of $4,814,768.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 94,804 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,779,434.04. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 148,440 shares of company stock valued at $10,889,450 in the last ninety days. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Adtalem Global Education Stock Performance

Adtalem Global Education stock opened at $74.87 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Adtalem Global Education Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.89 and a 1-year high of $80.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50-day moving average is $73.50 and its 200 day moving average is $66.90.

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.09. Adtalem Global Education had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 14.84%. The company had revenue of $409.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $398.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Adtalem Global Education Inc. will post 5.72 EPS for the current year.

About Adtalem Global Education

(Free Report)

Adtalem Global Education Inc provides workforce solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments, Chamberlain, Walden, and Medical and Veterinary. The Chamberlain segment offers degree and non-degree programs in the nursing and health professions postsecondary education industry. This segment operates Chamberlain University.

