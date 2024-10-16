First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL) Shares Sold by Koshinski Asset Management Inc.

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,687 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 496 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index were worth $280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FDL. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC boosted its position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 124.5% during the 2nd quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 723 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index during the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Palisade Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index during the 1st quarter worth approximately $81,000.

Get First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index alerts:

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:FDL opened at $42.25 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a 50 day moving average of $41.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.36. First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index has a 52-week low of $31.47 and a 52-week high of $42.70.

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Profile

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its net assets plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes in common stocks that comprise the Index.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.