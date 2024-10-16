Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI) Shares Acquired by Ritholtz Wealth Management

Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its position in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 16.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,112 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $739,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Asio Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Fiserv in the third quarter worth about $2,591,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the 3rd quarter worth about $222,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,545 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $817,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 45.5% in the third quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 22,571 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,055,000 after acquiring an additional 7,062 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maj Invest Holding A S acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv during the third quarter valued at approximately $172,993,000. 90.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on FI shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on Fiserv from $178.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Fiserv from $176.00 to $199.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Fiserv from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fiserv presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $180.64.

Fiserv Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE:FI opened at $194.02 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $113.52 billion, a PE ratio of 36.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.93. Fiserv, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $109.11 and a fifty-two week high of $195.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $174.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $160.39.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.03. Fiserv had a net margin of 17.45% and a return on equity of 16.41%. The business had revenue of $5.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.81 earnings per share. Fiserv’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fiserv

In related news, CEO Frank Bisignano sold 145,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.37, for a total value of $25,718,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,965,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $525,916,949.08. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Frank Bisignano sold 145,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.37, for a total transaction of $25,718,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,965,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $525,916,949.08. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John Gibbons sold 18,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.21, for a total value of $3,177,486.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,764,211.83. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 187,890 shares of company stock worth $32,855,417 over the last ninety days. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Fiserv Profile

(Free Report)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

