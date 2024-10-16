Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) Shares Bought by Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its holdings in shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Free Report) by 276.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,043 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Fortive were worth $161,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FTV. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its stake in Fortive by 71.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 424 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital increased its holdings in shares of Fortive by 5.5% in the third quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 3,209 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Fortive by 5.3% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 10,031 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $792,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fortive by 29.2% during the third quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 12,393 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $978,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Finally, First PREMIER Bank purchased a new position in Fortive in the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

In other Fortive news, SVP Jonathan L. Schwarz sold 14,223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.80, for a total value of $1,049,657.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 68,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,030,281.80. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Charles E. Mclaughlin sold 6,864 shares of Fortive stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.03, for a total value of $508,141.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 73,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,433,135.73. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Jonathan L. Schwarz sold 14,223 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.80, for a total value of $1,049,657.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 68,161 shares in the company, valued at $5,030,281.80. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:FTV opened at $77.33 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $27.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $73.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.15. Fortive Co. has a twelve month low of $63.05 and a twelve month high of $87.10.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.01. Fortive had a net margin of 14.39% and a return on equity of 12.32%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Fortive Co. will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 17th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. Fortive’s payout ratio is currently 12.65%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $77.00 target price on shares of Fortive in a research note on Friday, September 6th. StockNews.com raised Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Raymond James upgraded Fortive from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Wolfe Research cut Fortive from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Mizuho raised Fortive from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, September 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fortive currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.36.

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions. The Intelligent Operating Solutions segment provides advanced instrumentation, software, and services, including electrical test and measurement, facility and asset lifecycle software applications, and connected worker safety and compliance solutions for manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and other industries.

