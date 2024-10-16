GAMMA Investing LLC Buys 412 Shares of Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS)

GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS – Free Report) by 40.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,439 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Doximity were worth $63,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOCS. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Doximity by 15.8% in the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 6,404,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,122,000 after buying an additional 873,682 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in Doximity by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,853,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,709,000 after acquiring an additional 387,200 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB purchased a new stake in Doximity during the 1st quarter valued at $91,673,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in Doximity by 33.5% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,474,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,594,000 after purchasing an additional 621,590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Doximity by 250.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,714,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225,707 shares in the last quarter. 87.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Doximity from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 target price (up previously from $31.00) on shares of Doximity in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Baird R W upgraded shares of Doximity to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Doximity from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Doximity from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.83.

NASDAQ DOCS opened at $43.83 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $38.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.93. Doximity, Inc. has a one year low of $19.89 and a one year high of $44.88. The company has a market capitalization of $8.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.88, a P/E/G ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 1.29.

Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.06. Doximity had a net margin of 32.53% and a return on equity of 19.26%. The business had revenue of $126.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.88 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Doximity, Inc. will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Doximity news, Director Watkin Phoebe L. Yang sold 1,011 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.54, for a total transaction of $25,820.94. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,258 shares in the company, valued at $287,529.32. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Doximity news, Director Watkin Phoebe L. Yang sold 1,011 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.54, for a total value of $25,820.94. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,258 shares in the company, valued at $287,529.32. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Anna Bryson sold 30,000 shares of Doximity stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $1,050,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 309,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,836,945. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,451 shares of company stock valued at $1,201,018 over the last ninety days. 39.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up to date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

