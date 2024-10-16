GAMMA Investing LLC Has $65,000 Stock Position in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 563 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Datadog were worth $65,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Datadog by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,431,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,390,485,000 after acquiring an additional 171,693 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Datadog by 9.2% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,944,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,620,000 after purchasing an additional 331,808 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Datadog by 5.9% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,486,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,487,000 after buying an additional 138,700 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Datadog by 19.3% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,068,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,518,000 after buying an additional 172,887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kodai Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Datadog in the 1st quarter valued at $116,054,000. 78.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Datadog in a report on Friday, July 5th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Datadog from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Datadog from $165.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Datadog in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Mizuho upgraded Datadog from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Datadog presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $141.19.

In related news, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 85,637 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.21, for a total transaction of $8,924,231.77. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 405,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,237,771.94. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Datadog news, CTO Alexis Le-Quoc sold 127,105 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.66, for a total value of $14,192,544.30. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 347,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,822,395.44. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 85,637 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.21, for a total transaction of $8,924,231.77. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 405,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,237,771.94. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 361,574 shares of company stock worth $41,291,591 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 11.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ DDOG opened at $126.88 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $115.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $119.33. The company has a market capitalization of $42.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 396.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 22.85 and a beta of 1.11. Datadog, Inc. has a 1 year low of $77.81 and a 1 year high of $138.61.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $645.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $624.92 million. Datadog had a net margin of 6.81% and a return on equity of 9.01%. Datadog’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Datadog, Inc. will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products comprise infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, data streams and universal service monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, workflow automation, observability pipelines, cloud cost and cloud security management, application security management, cloud SIEM, sensitive data scanner, and CI visibility.

