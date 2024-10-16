GAMMA Investing LLC Purchases 179 Shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI)

GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI – Free Report) by 37.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 651 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet were worth $63,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of OLLI. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 1st quarter worth $136,978,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 953.2% during the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 566,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,637,000 after purchasing an additional 512,928 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 199.3% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 560,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,981,000 after buying an additional 372,914 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 6.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,882,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,103,000 after buying an additional 343,903 shares during the period. Finally, Wasatch Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 4.1% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 3,917,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,721,000 after buying an additional 156,095 shares during the last quarter.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Stock Up 0.0 %

OLLI opened at $94.68 on Wednesday. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $68.05 and a 52 week high of $104.98. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $94.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.58. The company has a market cap of $5.80 billion, a PE ratio of 29.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.84.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet ( NASDAQ:OLLI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.78. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 13.27% and a net margin of 9.19%. The business had revenue of $578.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $561.60 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Kevin Mclain sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.99, for a total transaction of $1,484,850.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,050,283.90. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Kevin Mclain sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.99, for a total transaction of $1,484,850.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,050,283.90. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Der Valk Eric Van sold 7,479 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.32, for a total value of $750,293.28. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 5,615 shares in the company, valued at $563,296.80. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $102.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. StockNews.com raised shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $97.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $102.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.92.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Profile

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise in the United States. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.

