Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD) Shares Sold by Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc.

Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. reduced its position in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD – Free Report) by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,196 shares of the company’s stock after selling 670 shares during the quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc.’s holdings in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF were worth $58,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QYLD. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 963.5% in the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,927 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. American National Bank acquired a new position in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. raised its stake in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 3,591.0% in the 2nd quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 2,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000.

NASDAQ QYLD opened at $18.22 on Wednesday. Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF has a one year low of $15.91 and a one year high of $18.23. The company has a market cap of $8.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.58 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.70.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 23rd were paid a $0.181 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 23rd. This is an increase from Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $2.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.92%.

The Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (QYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Cboe NASDAQ-100 BuyWrite V2 index. The fund tracks an index that holds Nasdaq 100 stocks and sells call options on those stocks to collect the premiums. QYLD was launched on Dec 12, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

