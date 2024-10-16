Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN) Shares Purchased by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN – Free Report) by 160.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 48,343 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,774 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Horace Mann Educators were worth $1,690,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Inspire Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 9.0% in the third quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 11,673 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 968 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 142.1% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 920 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators in the third quarter valued at about $335,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd increased its holdings in Horace Mann Educators by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd now owns 4,568 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP increased its holdings in Horace Mann Educators by 1,798.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 949 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 899 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Horace Mann Educators alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on HMN. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Horace Mann Educators in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Horace Mann Educators from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of Horace Mann Educators from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on shares of Horace Mann Educators in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

Horace Mann Educators Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE HMN opened at $36.02 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 23.09 and a beta of 0.28. Horace Mann Educators Co. has a 12 month low of $30.70 and a 12 month high of $39.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.59.

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The insurance provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $388.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $288.67 million. Horace Mann Educators had a net margin of 5.24% and a return on equity of 7.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Horace Mann Educators Co. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Horace Mann Educators Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 16th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.78%. Horace Mann Educators’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.18%.

Horace Mann Educators Company Profile

(Free Report)

Horace Mann Educators Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an insurance holding company in the United States. The company operates through Property & Casualty, Life & Retirement, and Supplemental & Group Benefits segments. Its Property & Casualty segment offers insurance products, including private passenger auto insurance, residential home insurance, and personal umbrella insurance; and provides auto coverages including liability and collision, and property coverage for homeowners and renters.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Horace Mann Educators Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horace Mann Educators and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.