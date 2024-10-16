Insider Selling: Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD) CFO Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD – Get Free Report) CFO Jack Anders sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.30, for a total value of $503,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 98,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,976,279.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Revolution Medicines Trading Down 0.5 %

RVMD stock opened at $48.99 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $44.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.03. Revolution Medicines, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.44 and a 1-year high of $51.00. The firm has a market cap of $8.18 billion, a PE ratio of -13.46 and a beta of 1.43.

Get Revolution Medicines alerts:

Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.77) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.92) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 73.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Revolution Medicines, Inc. will post -3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Revolution Medicines

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RVMD. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Revolution Medicines by 55.8% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC increased its position in Revolution Medicines by 140.9% in the 1st quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Revolution Medicines in the 1st quarter valued at about $104,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in Revolution Medicines in the 1st quarter valued at about $107,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Revolution Medicines by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. 94.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on RVMD shares. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on shares of Revolution Medicines in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Revolution Medicines in a research report on Monday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. Barclays raised their target price on Revolution Medicines from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on shares of Revolution Medicines in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price on shares of Revolution Medicines in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on RVMD

About Revolution Medicines

(Get Free Report)

Revolution Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, develops novel targeted therapies for RAS-addicted cancers. The company’s research and development pipeline comprises RAS(ON) inhibitors designed to be used as monotherapy in combination with other RAS(ON) inhibitors and/or in combination with RAS companion inhibitors or other therapeutic agents, and RAS companion inhibitors for combination treatment strategies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Revolution Medicines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revolution Medicines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.