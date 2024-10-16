Insider Selling: Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) Insider Sells 20,000 Shares of Stock

Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Free Report) insider Scott Darling sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $900,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 161,043 shares in the company, valued at $7,246,935. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Scott Darling also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 14th, Scott Darling sold 84,000 shares of Upstart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total value of $4,201,680.00.

On Friday, October 4th, Scott Darling sold 1,300 shares of Upstart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total value of $52,013.00.

On Tuesday, October 1st, Scott Darling sold 6,200 shares of Upstart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.67, for a total value of $245,954.00.

On Friday, September 6th, Scott Darling sold 7,190 shares of Upstart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.15, for a total value of $281,464.77.

On Monday, August 19th, Scott Darling sold 24,000 shares of Upstart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $960,000.00.

On Thursday, August 29th, Scott Darling sold 9,000 shares of Upstart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $405,000.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:UPST opened at $52.91 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a PE ratio of -25.68 and a beta of 2.01. The business has a 50-day moving average of $39.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.87. Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.84 and a 12 month high of $57.40.

Upstart ( NASDAQ:UPST Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.22. The company had revenue of $127.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.55 million. Upstart had a negative return on equity of 32.01% and a negative net margin of 38.05%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.34) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post -2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UPST. Anfield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Upstart during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of Upstart by 80.6% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 778 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Upstart by 259.0% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,590 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Upstart by 144.0% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 1,365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Upstart by 18.2% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. 63.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UPST has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Upstart from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Upstart from $33.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Barclays upped their price objective on Upstart from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Upstart in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Wedbush upgraded Upstart from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Upstart presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.50.

Upstart Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. Its platform includes personal loans, automotive retail and refinance loans, home equity lines of credit, and small dollar loans that connects consumer demand for loans to its to bank and credit unions.

