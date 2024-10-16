Inspire Investing LLC Acquires 200 Shares of OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS)

Inspire Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS – Free Report) by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,741 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in OSI Systems were worth $416,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in OSIS. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in OSI Systems by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,097,875 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $270,731,000 after acquiring an additional 107,383 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of OSI Systems by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,896 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in OSI Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $259,000. Bridge City Capital LLC raised its position in OSI Systems by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 24,618 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,516,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Paces Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in OSI Systems during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. 89.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get OSI Systems alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

OSIS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on OSI Systems in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on OSI Systems in a report on Monday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. Roth Mkm raised their target price on shares of OSI Systems from $172.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of OSI Systems from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, OSI Systems presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $172.60.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other OSI Systems news, insider Paul Keith Morben sold 1,107 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.04, for a total value of $160,559.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,077 shares in the company, valued at $1,461,568.08. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other OSI Systems news, insider Paul Keith Morben sold 1,107 shares of OSI Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.04, for a total value of $160,559.28. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,461,568.08. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Deepak Chopra sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.92, for a total transaction of $2,898,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 459,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,523,062.36. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 24,107 shares of company stock worth $3,474,189. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

OSI Systems Price Performance

OSI Systems stock opened at $147.14 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.24, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50-day moving average of $144.79 and a 200-day moving average of $141.32. OSI Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $103.04 and a 1 year high of $158.69.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The technology company reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $480.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $467.24 million. OSI Systems had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 17.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.66 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that OSI Systems, Inc. will post 8.98 EPS for the current year.

OSI Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

OSI Systems, Inc designs and manufactures electronic systems and components. It operates in three segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation monitoring, explosive and narcotics trace detection systems, and optical inspection systems under the Rapiscan name.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OSIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for OSI Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OSI Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.