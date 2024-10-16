Inspire Investing LLC Boosts Holdings in Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE)

Inspire Investing LLC grew its position in Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE – Free Report) by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,028 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Franklin Electric were worth $422,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Franklin Electric by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,985 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $732,000 after buying an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Formulas acquired a new stake in Franklin Electric in the third quarter worth about $74,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Franklin Electric by 16.7% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 684 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Franklin Electric by 68.6% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,221 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in shares of Franklin Electric by 25.5% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 11,823 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.98% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Electric Stock Down 1.1 %

FELE stock opened at $105.18 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a PE ratio of 26.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.95. Franklin Electric Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.61 and a 52 week high of $108.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $101.10 and a 200 day moving average of $100.20.

Franklin Electric Dividend Announcement

Franklin Electric ( NASDAQ:FELE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.06). Franklin Electric had a return on equity of 15.57% and a net margin of 9.35%. The company had revenue of $543.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $570.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Franklin Electric Co., Inc. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st. Franklin Electric’s payout ratio is 24.88%.

Insider Transactions at Franklin Electric

In related news, insider Gregg C. Sengstack sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.87, for a total value of $519,350.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 108,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,268,752.43. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Franklin Electric news, insider Gregg C. Sengstack sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.87, for a total value of $519,350.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 108,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,268,752.43. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Gregg C. Sengstack sold 5,396 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.64, for a total value of $575,429.44. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 98,093 shares in the company, valued at $10,460,637.52. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,486 shares of company stock worth $2,568,171 over the last three months. 2.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Franklin Electric Company Profile

(Free Report)

Franklin Electric Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. The company operates through Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution segments. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, drives, pumps, electronic controls, water treatment systems, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment.

Read More

