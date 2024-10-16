Inspire Investing LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS)

Inspire Investing LLC raised its stake in Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS – Free Report) by 6.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,193 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Glaukos were worth $416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Glaukos by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,308,897 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $500,576,000 after purchasing an additional 72,159 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its position in shares of Glaukos by 3.8% in the second quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,278,723 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $151,337,000 after acquiring an additional 47,308 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its stake in shares of Glaukos by 43.9% in the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 1,220,815 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $144,483,000 after acquiring an additional 372,180 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Glaukos by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 803,650 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $95,112,000 after acquiring an additional 155,653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Glaukos during the 2nd quarter worth $67,460,000. 99.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Glaukos alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on GKOS. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Glaukos from $131.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. StockNews.com downgraded Glaukos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Glaukos from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Glaukos from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Glaukos from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Glaukos currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $130.45.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Marc Stapley sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.93, for a total value of $787,062.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,291,190.68. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Marc Stapley sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.93, for a total transaction of $787,062.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,291,190.68. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Gilbert H. Kliman sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.67, for a total value of $392,010.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,225,345.12. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,250 shares of company stock valued at $4,825,873 over the last 90 days. 6.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Glaukos Stock Performance

Shares of Glaukos stock opened at $127.60 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 4.67 and a current ratio of 5.48. Glaukos Co. has a 1 year low of $59.22 and a 1 year high of $136.60. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $127.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.23. The firm has a market cap of $6.43 billion, a PE ratio of -44.31 and a beta of 1.02.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.52). Glaukos had a negative return on equity of 22.51% and a negative net margin of 47.39%. The firm had revenue of $95.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.86 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.55) earnings per share. Glaukos’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Glaukos Co. will post -2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Glaukos

(Free Report)

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic pharmaceutical and medical technology company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders, and retinal diseases. It offers iStent and iStent inject W micro-bypass stents that enhance aqueous humor outflow inserted in cataract surgery to treat mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GKOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Glaukos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glaukos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.