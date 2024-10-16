Inspire Investing LLC Boosts Stock Position in Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE)

Inspire Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE – Free Report) by 39.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,087 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 9,325 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Green Plains were worth $448,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Green Plains during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Green Plains in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Green Plains during the 1st quarter valued at $150,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Green Plains in the 4th quarter worth $234,000. Finally, DRW Securities LLC purchased a new position in Green Plains in the 2nd quarter worth $168,000.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GPRE. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on Green Plains from $34.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Green Plains from $22.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective (down previously from $30.00) on shares of Green Plains in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Oppenheimer cut shares of Green Plains from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Green Plains from $26.00 to $23.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.28.

Shares of GPRE stock opened at $11.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $756.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.51 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.38 and a 200 day moving average of $16.59. Green Plains Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.63 and a 52 week high of $31.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.35). Green Plains had a negative return on equity of 4.94% and a negative net margin of 1.64%. The company had revenue of $618.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $646.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.89) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Green Plains Inc. will post -0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Green Plains Inc produces low-carbon fuels in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Ethanol Production, Agribusiness and Energy Services, and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces ethanol, distillers grains, and ultra-high protein and renewable corn oil.

