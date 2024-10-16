Inspire Investing LLC Boosts Stock Position in Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC)

Inspire Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC – Free Report) by 19.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,763 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Hercules Capital were worth $456,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Hercules Capital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. NBC Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Hercules Capital by 154.8% during the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 2,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,594 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Hercules Capital by 28.9% in the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Hercules Capital by 2,067.0% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 353,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 336,921 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ORG Partners LLC boosted its stake in Hercules Capital by 963.9% during the 2nd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 8,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 7,769 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Hercules Capital alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Hercules Capital

In related news, Director Nikos Theodosopoulos acquired 1,608 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.03 per share, with a total value of $28,992.24. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,202.39. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Nikos Theodosopoulos acquired 1,608 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.03 per share, for a total transaction of $28,992.24. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,202.39. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Scott Bluestein sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.59, for a total value of $1,959,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,161,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,338,045.13. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HTGC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Hercules Capital from $22.00 to $22.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Hercules Capital from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Hercules Capital from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hercules Capital has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on HTGC

Hercules Capital Stock Up 0.4 %

HTGC stock opened at $19.88 on Wednesday. Hercules Capital, Inc. has a one year low of $15.02 and a one year high of $21.78. The firm has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of 9.04 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51. The company had revenue of $125.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.99 million. Hercules Capital had a return on equity of 18.03% and a net margin of 57.82%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Hercules Capital, Inc. will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

Hercules Capital Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.66%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 13th. Hercules Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.73%.

About Hercules Capital

(Free Report)

Hercules Capital, Inc is a business development company. The firm specializing in providing venture debt, debt, senior secured loans, and growth capital to privately held venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development from startups to expansion stage including select publicly listed companies and select special opportunity lower middle market companies that require additional capital to fund acquisitions, recapitalizations and refinancing and established-stage companies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HTGC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hercules Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hercules Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.