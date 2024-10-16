Inspire Investing LLC Boosts Stock Position in Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN)

Inspire Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN – Free Report) by 18.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,374 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Lindsay were worth $421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LNN. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Lindsay by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 638 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Lindsay by 1.8% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 5,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $688,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its position in Lindsay by 1.5% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 9,654 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Lindsay by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rodgers Brothers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lindsay by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. now owns 49,760 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,855,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.94% of the company’s stock.

Lindsay Stock Performance

NYSE:LNN opened at $119.45 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 18.13 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $120.95 and its 200 day moving average is $118.46. Lindsay Co. has a fifty-two week low of $106.46 and a fifty-two week high of $137.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 3.95.

Lindsay Profile

Lindsay Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides water management and road infrastructure products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Irrigation and Infrastructure. The Irrigation segment manufactures and markets center pivot, lateral move irrigation systems, and irrigation controls under the Zimmatic brand; hose reel travelers under the Perrot brand; and chemical injection systems, variable rate irrigation systems, flow meters, weather stations, soil moisture sensors, and remote monitoring and control systems.

