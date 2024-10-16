Inspire Investing LLC Buys Shares of 18,206 National Research Co. (NASDAQ:NRC)

Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of National Research Co. (NASDAQ:NRC – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 18,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $416,000. Inspire Investing LLC owned 0.08% of National Research as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Norden Group LLC acquired a new stake in National Research in the first quarter worth about $5,170,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of National Research by 85.3% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 47,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,871,000 after acquiring an additional 21,750 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of National Research by 14.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 432,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,935,000 after acquiring an additional 54,600 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of National Research in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,644,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of National Research by 200.9% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 214,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,931,000 after acquiring an additional 143,454 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.26% of the company’s stock.

National Research Stock Performance

NRC opened at $19.44 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $464.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.68 and a beta of 0.49. National Research Co. has a 1-year low of $18.70 and a 1-year high of $43.98.

National Research Announces Dividend

National Research ( NASDAQ:NRC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter. National Research had a return on equity of 63.64% and a net margin of 20.01%. The company had revenue of $35.02 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th. National Research’s payout ratio is 38.71%.

National Research Profile

National Research Corporation provides analytics and insights that facilitate measurement and enhancement of the patient and employee experience. Its portfolio of subscription-based solutions provides actionable information and analysis to healthcare organizations across a range of mission-critical, constituent-related elements, including patient experience, service recovery, care transitions, employee engagement, reputation management, and brand loyalty.

