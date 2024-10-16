Inspire Investing LLC Buys Shares of 9,251 Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX)

Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 9,251 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $417,000. Inspire Investing LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Northwest Pipe at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Northwest Pipe during the 3rd quarter worth $165,000. Silver Lake Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Northwest Pipe in the second quarter worth about $743,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Northwest Pipe by 26.7% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 125,821 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,274,000 after acquiring an additional 26,532 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Northwest Pipe by 0.8% during the second quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 175,945 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,977,000 after acquiring an additional 1,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Northwest Pipe by 58.8% in the 2nd quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 16,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $561,000 after purchasing an additional 6,110 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.63% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on NWPX shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Northwest Pipe from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Northwest Pipe from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd.

In related news, EVP Miles Brittain sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.90, for a total transaction of $188,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,858 shares in the company, valued at $1,083,450.20. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Northwest Pipe news, EVP Miles Brittain sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.90, for a total value of $188,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,083,450.20. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Megan A. Kendrick sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.37, for a total transaction of $42,370.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,725 shares in the company, valued at $454,418.25. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:NWPX opened at $44.61 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Northwest Pipe has a 52-week low of $25.67 and a 52-week high of $46.25. The stock has a market cap of $442.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.74, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $42.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.46.

Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.19. Northwest Pipe had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 7.34%. The company had revenue of $129.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.76 million. Equities analysts predict that Northwest Pipe will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

Northwest Pipe Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and supply of water-related infrastructure products in North America. It operates in two segments, Engineered Steel Pressure Pipe (SPP) and Precast Infrastructure and Engineered Systems (Precast). The SPP segment offers large-diameter and high-pressure steel pipeline systems for use in water infrastructure applications, which are primarily related to drinking water systems.

