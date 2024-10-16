Inspire Investing LLC Has $416,000 Stock Holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP)

Inspire Investing LLC grew its position in Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP – Free Report) by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 86,995 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 12,820 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC owned 0.06% of Hudson Pacific Properties worth $416,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Hudson Pacific Properties in the fourth quarter worth about $125,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 62.4% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 17,864 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 6,862 shares during the period. Green Alpha Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 14.2% during the first quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 339,709 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,191,000 after buying an additional 42,180 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties by 21.3% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 803,693 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,184,000 after buying an additional 141,045 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in Hudson Pacific Properties by 95.7% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 158,549 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after acquiring an additional 77,553 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Hudson Pacific Properties alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Hudson Pacific Properties news, Director Jonathan M. Glaser sold 9,287 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.20, for a total value of $48,292.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,307.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, COO Andy Wattula sold 9,356 shares of Hudson Pacific Properties stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.28, for a total value of $49,399.68. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 61,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $322,439.04. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan M. Glaser sold 9,287 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.20, for a total value of $48,292.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,307.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on HPP shares. Wolfe Research downgraded Hudson Pacific Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Scotiabank cut their target price on Hudson Pacific Properties from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Hudson Pacific Properties from $6.50 to $4.70 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $6.00 to $4.25 in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $4.50 to $4.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hudson Pacific Properties presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.95.

Get Our Latest Report on HPP

Hudson Pacific Properties Stock Up 2.0 %

Hudson Pacific Properties stock opened at $4.59 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.89 and a 200-day moving average of $5.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.26 and a twelve month high of $9.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $647.86 million, a PE ratio of -2.87 and a beta of 1.31.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.50). Hudson Pacific Properties had a negative net margin of 25.42% and a negative return on equity of 7.41%. The company had revenue of $218.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $216.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hudson Pacific Properties Profile

(Free Report)

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE: HPP) is a real estate investment trust serving dynamic tech and media tenants in global epicenters for these synergistic, converging and secular growth industries. Hudson Pacific's unique and high-barrier tech and media focus leverages a full-service, end-to-end value creation platform forged through deep strategic relationships and niche expertise across identifying, acquiring, transforming and developing properties into world-class amenitized, collaborative and sustainable office and studio space.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hudson Pacific Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudson Pacific Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.