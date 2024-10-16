Inspire Investing LLC Has $417,000 Position in World Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:WRLD)

Inspire Investing LLC lifted its holdings in World Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:WRLD – Free Report) by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,537 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 693 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in World Acceptance were worth $417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in World Acceptance by 2.5% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,770 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $547,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in World Acceptance by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,329 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its stake in World Acceptance by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 1,815 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in World Acceptance by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,601 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,132,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of World Acceptance by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,279 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $620,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. 83.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com cut World Acceptance from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th.

Insider Activity at World Acceptance

In other World Acceptance news, insider Luke J. Umstetter sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.78, for a total transaction of $60,390.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,719,665.64. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 40.90% of the company’s stock.

World Acceptance Stock Performance

Shares of WRLD stock opened at $115.50 on Wednesday. World Acceptance Co. has a 12 month low of $94.57 and a 12 month high of $149.31. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $124.96. The firm has a market cap of $675.10 million, a PE ratio of 8.71 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 17.02, a current ratio of 17.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The credit services provider reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $129.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.00 million. World Acceptance had a net margin of 13.80% and a return on equity of 18.69%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.62 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that World Acceptance Co. will post 13.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

World Acceptance Company Profile

World Acceptance Corporation engages in consumer finance business in the United States. The company provides short-term small installment loans, medium-term larger installment loans, related credit insurance, and ancillary products and services to individuals. It offers income tax return preparation and filing services; and automobile club memberships.

