Inspire Investing LLC Has $451,000 Holdings in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK)

Inspire Investing LLC increased its position in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK – Free Report) by 26.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,695 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,048 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC owned about 0.05% of Jack in the Box worth $451,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 261.5% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 557,667 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $28,408,000 after buying an additional 403,423 shares during the period. Clearline Capital LP grew its stake in Jack in the Box by 136.7% during the 2nd quarter. Clearline Capital LP now owns 250,426 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $12,757,000 after acquiring an additional 144,631 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in Jack in the Box by 26.2% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 626,955 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $31,937,000 after acquiring an additional 130,214 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box by 296.5% in the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 135,146 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $6,884,000 after purchasing an additional 101,064 shares during the period. Finally, Manning & Napier Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jack in the Box in the second quarter worth approximately $3,311,000. 99.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Jack in the Box news, CFO Brian M. Scott sold 696 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.66, for a total value of $33,867.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $642,360.66. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Jack in the Box from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Jack in the Box from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 4th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Jack in the Box from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Jack in the Box from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price target on Jack in the Box from $68.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.00.

Jack in the Box Price Performance

Shares of JACK opened at $46.29 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $897.56 million, a PE ratio of 8.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.94. Jack in the Box Inc. has a one year low of $40.84 and a one year high of $86.20. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $47.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.47.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The restaurant operator reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.14. Jack in the Box had a negative return on equity of 16.46% and a negative net margin of 2.30%. The business had revenue of $369.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $371.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Jack in the Box Inc. will post 6.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Jack in the Box Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th were paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.80%. Jack in the Box’s payout ratio is 30.99%.

Jack in the Box Profile

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box and Del Taco quick-service restaurants in the United States. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

