Inspire Investing LLC Increases Stake in GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS)

Inspire Investing LLC increased its holdings in GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS – Free Report) by 4.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,582 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in GMS were worth $415,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Simplicity Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of GMS by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 8,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $791,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its stake in GMS by 24.7% in the third quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 40,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,706,000 after buying an additional 8,100 shares in the last quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. lifted its holdings in GMS by 6.8% during the third quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 529,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,950,000 after buying an additional 33,656 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in GMS by 138.8% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of GMS in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,459,000. 95.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:GMS opened at $94.31 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.01 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. GMS Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.58 and a 12 month high of $101.04. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.37.

GMS ( NYSE:GMS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. GMS had a return on equity of 22.02% and a net margin of 4.45%. The business’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.40 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that GMS Inc. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on GMS shares. Stephens decreased their price objective on GMS from $112.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 1st. StockNews.com lowered shares of GMS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 2nd. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of GMS from $112.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of GMS from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of GMS from $105.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.63.

GMS Inc distributes wallboard, ceilings, steel framing and complementary construction products in the United States and Canada. The company offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

