Inspire Investing LLC Increases Stake in Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI)

Inspire Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI – Free Report) by 13.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,556 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,032 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Universal Technical Institute were worth $416,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UTI. RiverPark Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Technical Institute in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Universal Technical Institute by 95,120.0% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 9,512 shares during the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC raised its stake in Universal Technical Institute by 54.2% in the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 10,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 3,643 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Universal Technical Institute during the 2nd quarter worth about $167,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Universal Technical Institute during the 1st quarter worth about $181,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Universal Technical Institute alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on UTI. Northland Securities boosted their target price on Universal Technical Institute from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Universal Technical Institute in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Universal Technical Institute in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of Universal Technical Institute from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Truist Financial started coverage on Universal Technical Institute in a report on Thursday, July 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Universal Technical Institute has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.60.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Jerome Alan Grant sold 68,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.53, for a total value of $1,192,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 136,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,391,845.79. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 27.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Universal Technical Institute Stock Down 1.5 %

UTI stock opened at $16.04 on Wednesday. Universal Technical Institute, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.78 and a 12 month high of $19.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $862.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.02.

Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.02. Universal Technical Institute had a net margin of 3.82% and a return on equity of 12.66%. The business had revenue of $177.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.05) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Universal Technical Institute, Inc. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Universal Technical Institute Company Profile

(Free Report)

Universal Technical Institute, Inc provides transportation, skilled trades, and healthcare education programs in the United States. The company operates in two segments, UTI and Concorde. It offers certificate, diploma, or degree programs under various brands, such as Universal Technical Institute, Motorcycle Mechanics Institute, Marine Mechanics Institute, NASCAR Technical Institute, and MIAT College of Technology.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Technical Institute Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Technical Institute and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.