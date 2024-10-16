Inspire Investing LLC Invests $425,000 in The Gorman-Rupp Company (NYSE:GRC)

Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Gorman-Rupp Company (NYSE:GRC – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 10,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $425,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in Gorman-Rupp in the first quarter valued at approximately $624,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in shares of Gorman-Rupp by 101.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 18,455 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $730,000 after acquiring an additional 9,278 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Gorman-Rupp by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 72,344 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,861,000 after acquiring an additional 1,639 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in Gorman-Rupp by 147.6% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 18,360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $726,000 after acquiring an additional 10,946 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co increased its holdings in Gorman-Rupp by 413.0% in the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 7,157 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 5,762 shares in the last quarter. 59.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Gorman-Rupp alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com cut Gorman-Rupp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th.

Gorman-Rupp Trading Down 0.8 %

GRC opened at $38.53 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The Gorman-Rupp Company has a fifty-two week low of $28.87 and a fifty-two week high of $42.24. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $38.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.92, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.91.

Gorman-Rupp (NYSE:GRC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $169.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.44 million. Gorman-Rupp had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 11.39%. As a group, research analysts predict that The Gorman-Rupp Company will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Gorman-Rupp Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. Gorman-Rupp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.17%.

About Gorman-Rupp

(Free Report)

The Gorman-Rupp Company designs, manufactures, and sells pumps and pump systems in the United States and internationally. The company’s products include self-priming centrifugal, standard centrifugal, magnetic drive centrifugal, axial and mixed flow, vertical turbine line shaft, submersible, high-pressure booster, rotary gear, diaphragm, bellows, and oscillating pumps.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Gorman-Rupp Company (NYSE:GRC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Gorman-Rupp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gorman-Rupp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.