Inspire Investing LLC Invests $430,000 in OPAL Fuels Inc. (NASDAQ:OPAL)

Inspire Investing LLC bought a new stake in OPAL Fuels Inc. (NASDAQ:OPAL – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 117,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $430,000. Inspire Investing LLC owned 0.07% of OPAL Fuels as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in OPAL Fuels in the second quarter valued at $93,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of OPAL Fuels during the second quarter worth $389,000. SIR Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of OPAL Fuels by 76.3% in the second quarter. SIR Capital Management L.P. now owns 388,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,587,000 after purchasing an additional 167,940 shares during the period. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new stake in OPAL Fuels during the 1st quarter valued at $136,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in OPAL Fuels by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,674,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,407,000 after buying an additional 86,531 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.16% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on OPAL shares. Scotiabank cut shares of OPAL Fuels from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. UBS Group lowered their price objective on OPAL Fuels from $8.00 to $7.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on OPAL Fuels from $4.50 to $3.90 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.90.

OPAL Fuels Stock Performance

NASDAQ:OPAL opened at $3.84 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.19. OPAL Fuels Inc. has a one year low of $3.04 and a one year high of $8.27. The company has a market capitalization of $662.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 0.49.

OPAL Fuels (NASDAQ:OPAL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $70.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.68 million. OPAL Fuels had a negative return on equity of 2.14% and a net margin of 2.50%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that OPAL Fuels Inc. will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OPAL Fuels Profile

OPAL Fuels Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of renewable natural gas for use as a vehicle fuel for heavy and medium-duty trucking fleets. It also designs, develops, constructs, operates, and services fueling stations for trucking fleets that use natural gas to displace diesel as transportation fuel.

