Inspire Investing LLC Makes New Investment in Advantage Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:ADV)

Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Advantage Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:ADV – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 122,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $421,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Advantage Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Advantage Solutions by 293.0% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 42,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 32,049 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC raised its position in shares of Advantage Solutions by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 1,218,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,274,000 after buying an additional 190,415 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Advantage Solutions by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 225,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $977,000 after acquiring an additional 33,700 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Advantage Solutions by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,371,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,250,000 after acquiring an additional 99,133 shares in the last quarter. 49.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO David A. Peacock acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.40 per share, for a total transaction of $51,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,335,396 shares in the company, valued at $7,940,346.40. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Advantage Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ADV opened at $3.19 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 2.12. Advantage Solutions Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.85 and a 1 year high of $4.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.57 and a beta of 1.47.

Advantage Solutions (NASDAQ:ADV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.14). Advantage Solutions had a negative return on equity of 5.96% and a negative net margin of 2.72%. The business had revenue of $873.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $909.64 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Advantage Solutions Inc. will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Advantage Solutions Company Profile

(Free Report)

Advantage Solutions Inc provides business solutions to consumer goods manufacturers and retailers in North America and internationally. It operates in two segments, Sales and Marketing. The Sales segment offers brand-centric services, such as headquarter relationship management; analytics, insights, and intelligence; and brand-centric merchandising services.

