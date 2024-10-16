Inspire Investing LLC Makes New Investment in Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT)

Inspire Investing LLC bought a new stake in Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 15,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $415,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Haverty Furniture Companies by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 60,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,071,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 179.2% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 9,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 6,101 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 61.1% during the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 56,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,924,000 after buying an additional 21,400 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in Haverty Furniture Companies by 82.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 20,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,000 after buying an additional 9,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC increased its position in Haverty Furniture Companies by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 71,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,454,000 after acquiring an additional 5,425 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.57% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Haverty Furniture Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th.

Haverty Furniture Companies Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of HVT opened at $25.74 on Wednesday. Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.09 and a 52-week high of $37.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $417.91 million, a PE ratio of 9.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.74.

Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.09. Haverty Furniture Companies had a net margin of 4.91% and a return on equity of 12.58%. The business had revenue of $178.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.37 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

Haverty Furniture Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 26th were paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.97%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 26th. Haverty Furniture Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.55%.

Haverty Furniture Companies Profile

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of residential furniture and accessories in the United States. The company offers furniture merchandise under the Havertys brand name. It also provides custom upholstery products and eclectic looks; and mattress product lines under the Tempur-Pedic, Serta, Sealy, and Stearns and Foster names.

